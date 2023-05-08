Wauchope has a lot of work to do if they want to challenge for the Group 3 rugby league premiership following a second-straight belting.
Seven days after being humbled 34-4 by Old Bar in a match where they trailed 30-0 at half-time, the Blues were on the receiving end of a 56-10 hammering by Macleay Valley on May 7.
It was a match where the Mustangs' young brigade continued to come of age as the Kempsey side galloped into top spot on the ladder.
Macleay fullback Tirell Dungay finished with a hat-trick and centre Miles Mongta bagged a double in the 46-point victory, although coach Ant Cowan attempted to downplay their start to the season.
"All the talk around the boys is it's good to win, but now the focus is never to get too far ahead of ourselves," he said.
"We're not going to be any walkover this year, but we're coming. We're coming for the big prize."
The victory came at a cost with centre Jason Russell (ankle), Mongta (knee) and Riley Sines (shoulder) all to be assessed for injuries during the week.
But Cowan felt all three could be replaced for Sunday's top-of-the-table clash with Port City Breakers.
"Pending them going to the doctors this week and seeing where they're at, we could be down three key players, but in saying that we've got a bit of depth in the club that can fill the positions," he said.
One of the many positives about the Mustangs' win was their effort in defence where the Blues scored one of their two tries while Jack Walsh-McKiernan was in the sinbin.
"Our discipline was spot-on and our defence was as well which was pleasing," Cowan said.
"Wauchope threw the kitchen sink at us and when we were down one man in the second half they only managed to score once with a minute left."
Blues captain Mat Bird conceded his team's round one woes where they lacked discipline and attitude in defence reared their head again.
"We've always been that side that pride ourselves on being tough and not giving away penalties or errors and controlling the footy," he said.
"When we don't do that it leads to the other team getting on the front foot so if we want to be a force to be reckoned with, we can't give any side that sort of head start on us."
Wauchope hooker Bryce Roche and interchange forward Jacob Pritchard were rare shining lights.
"It's just an attitude thing; if we get our attitude right, our aggression back in defence and the want to compete for every play I think we can turn it around," Bird said.
