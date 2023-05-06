1PM UPDATE: No-one has claimed back-to-back men's Ironman Australia titles since 2010 when Patrick Vernay won four-straight.
Defending champion Tim van Berkel currently leads the 2023 event in Port Macquarie as athletes begin their 42.2-kilometre run to the finish line.
3.8-kilometres of swimming has been followed by 180-kilometres of cycling and now there is just 42.2-kilometres of running left to do.
But any one of van Berkel, Mitch Kibby, Steven McKenna, Sam Appleton or Benjamin Hill can take out the men's title this year with barely 30 seconds separating all five athletes at transition from the bike leg.
van Berkel (4:27:16) completed the 180-kilometre cycle ahead of Kibby (4:27:13), McKenna (4:29:46), Appleton (4:29:47) or Hill (4:24:20) before he took the race lead barely a kilometre into the third and final leg.
In the women's, Kylie Simpson took the race lead between the 148-kilometre and 158-kilometre checkpoints after trailing Radka Kahlefeldt since they first entered the water at 7.15am.
Simpson (4:51:32) had opened up a four-minute lead over Kahlefeldt (5:09:54) with Fiona Moriarty and Meredith Hill at least a further 10 minutes behind and it now appears a race in two to the finish line.
The first male is expected around 3.30pm at Town Green, with the females at about 4.20pm.
EARLIER: Swim leg done, now settle in for the bike and then complete the run.
Just over 2700 athletes have started their Ironman Australia journey in Port Macquarie.
About 1400 half-distance and 1200 full-distance competitors took to the water in the Hastings River on a crisp, but clear morning on May 7.
In amongst the sea of faces was a 75-year-old female and 71-year-old male who claimed the titles of being the oldest competitors while the youngest competitor was just 18 years old.
After the swim leg, professional athletes Radka Kahlefeldt (women) and Sam Appleton (men) led their respective fields out of the water.
Appleton (46:37) held a small lead over Nick Kastelein (46:44) and Steven McKenna (46:48) while Kahlefeldt completed the swim leg in 52:47, ahead of Fiona Moriarty (57:56) and Meredith Hill (57:59).
Defending men's champion Tim van Berkel (49:37) exited transition in fifth position at Westport Park after the 3.8-kilometre swim.
Kahlefeldt held a two and a half minute lead over Fiona Moriarty and Meredith Hill while Kastelein and McKenna were hot on Appleton's tail.
