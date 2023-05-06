Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Carl Smith labels Ironkids event a "resounding success" in Port Macquarie ahead of 2023 Ironman Australia

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:40pm, first published May 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's full steam ahead towards the 2023 Ironman Australia Port Macquarie start line on May 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.