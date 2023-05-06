Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

On the bench: Tigers captain-coach Mitch Collins this week's Group 3 guest

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Collins wearing a retro Balmain jumper with On The Bench regulars Mick McDonald and former Balmain Tiger Gary Bridge,
Mitch Collins wearing a retro Balmain jumper with On The Bench regulars Mick McDonald and former Balmain Tiger Gary Bridge,

THE newest member of Wingham Rugby League 100 club, first grade captain-coach Mitch Collins, is the guest on this week's On The Bench with ACM sports journalist Mick McDonald and former Balmain Tiger Gary Bridge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.