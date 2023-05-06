On the bench: Tigers captain-coach Mitch Collins this week's Group 3 guest

THE newest member of Wingham Rugby League 100 club, first grade captain-coach Mitch Collins, is the guest on this week's On The Bench with ACM sports journalist Mick McDonald and former Balmain Tiger Gary Bridge.
Collins joined his grandfather, Kingsley 'Dooley' Collins and dad, Paul 'Cracker' Collins in the elite group when he chalked up his century of games last Sunday against Forster-Tuncurry.
This week's segment discusses the state of Group Three football after the opening round last weekend.
On Saturday, May 6, the Port City Breakers take on the Taree City Bulls at Regional Stadium, while Wingham meets Old Bar Pirates at Old Bar.
On Sunday, Forster-Tuncurry and Port Sharks meet at Tuncurry while Wauchope hosts Macleay Valley Mustangs, also on Sunday.
