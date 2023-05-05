Reporting youth crime; it's not that simple

How do I know this to be true? Did the uploader see or experience the incident first-hand? Is the vision/photo/name etc. real, old, second-hand or AI generated (there are lots of fake posts circulating). Is the image really depicting something illegal? If so, have police been told? Is the juvenile's identity disclosed? If so, could it jeopardise any police investigation or court case? Could it endanger the juvenile and potential witnesses by leading to attempted retribution? Is the post well-intentioned or motivated by payback or a personal dispute? Or is it a misunderstanding? Could any identified person be involved in a Family Court Case?