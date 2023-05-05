Reporting youth crime; it's not that simple

*ABOVE: File picture.
A now former reader emailed this week that he was giving up his subscription to one of our news-sites because we weren't covering enough youth crime.
I understand his concerns and thought it worth explaining to all just how difficult it is to report anything involving juveniles. And why there are often very good reasons for that.
We know youth crime is an issue. How could we not, when it's posted all over community social media pages and when barely a street in Port Macquarie's or Wauchope's CBD is graffiti-free?
But so many of those social posts are dangerously close to also breaching the law. And anyone sharing them or hosting them on their group or personal page is at risk of being charged or sued for breaching privacy laws, or for defamation. They are also at risk of being personally targeted.
The questions we, and in fact everyone should ask when sharing images or a name of an alleged juvenile offence or offender, include the following.
How do I know this to be true? Did the uploader see or experience the incident first-hand? Is the vision/photo/name etc. real, old, second-hand or AI generated (there are lots of fake posts circulating). Is the image really depicting something illegal? If so, have police been told? Is the juvenile's identity disclosed? If so, could it jeopardise any police investigation or court case? Could it endanger the juvenile and potential witnesses by leading to attempted retribution? Is the post well-intentioned or motivated by payback or a personal dispute? Or is it a misunderstanding? Could any identified person be involved in a Family Court Case?
And so on.
It's alot to consider. But if we decide there is cause to dig further, rest assured, we will grab our shovels.
We will contact the uploader and ask the questions above. First and foremost will be "have you reported this to police?" We will then contact the police and ask for an official statement, and then we will contact affected parties for additional comments or photos and videos.
Often police come to us for help distributing information, knowing we will stick within the parameters of the law and not report on any judicial proceedings without permission. (Children's Court for example is closed to media.)
The reality is that police are generally so insanely busy that they can't respond to our inquiries. We are quite often frustrated that we can't report what we know the community is talking about. But trust me, we persist.
As you can see, it's complicated.
Please keep letting us know what's happening in your neighbourbood and be confident that what we report has either been verified by us through the answers to the above questions, or otherwise confirmed by police.
In the meantime, I hope you have an incident-free weekend. The Port News will have comprehensive coverage of the Ironman triathlon as well as the King's coronation. You'll certainly have plenty to read.
Sue Stephenson
Editor
