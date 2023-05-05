A man has appeared in Kempsey Local Court charged with multiple online child abuse offences.
It follows a tip-off to the Australian Federal Police's (AFP) Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) from the United States' Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) team.
They alleged an Australian national was contacting children in the United States to produce and share child abuse material.
AFP investigators allegedly linked a 27-year-old Mid North Coast man to the illegal online activity.
A search warrant was executed at the man's Kempsey home on Thursday, May 4, with investigators allegedly finding child abuse material on an electronic device. The device will be subject to further forensic examination.
It is alleged the man had direct message conversations with a child under 16, which indicate the man sent money to the child in exchange for self-generated child abuse videos and photos.
The man was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged with multiple child abuse offences.
The maximum penalty for the first offence is 10 years' imprisonment. The remainding charges each carry a maximum penalty of 15 years' imprisonment.
The man was granted bail under strict conditions, to next appear in Kempsey Local Court on July 19, 2023.
AFP Detective Acting Sergeant Adam Barcham said sexual images taken by a person under the age of 18 are considered child abuse material.
"Children can be groomed into producing child abuse material and sharing sexualised images and videos of themselves with child predators they've spoken to online," D/Acting Sgt Barcham said.
"It is important parents start open conversations with their children about the content they are sharing online.
If your child is in imminent risk, call Triple Zero. You can also report any instances to police by calling 131 444, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation at www.accce.gov.au/report."
