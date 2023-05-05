Ironman Australia has confirmed that the event will be staying in Port Macquarie for "the foreseeable future".
Having hosted the international triathlon since 2006, Port Macquarie has signed-on for another five years - until at least 2028.
The announcement was made at the official opening of the triathlon on Friday, May 5, by Ironman Group Oceania managing director Geoff Meyer.
"Destination NSW and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council have come on board for the next five years to solidify that Port Macquarie is going to be the host for Ironman Australia," he said.
"It's one of the oldest Ironmans globally, so to have that and have our traditional home here... and into the future, is fantastic."
Nik Lipovac represented council at the major announcement.
Cr Lipovac said that the positive impact the event has on local business was a big factor in terms of making a decision to ensure Ironman remains in Port Macquarie.
"This is an incredible benefit for us that we get to have such a major event, which will drive dollars into our local economy," he said.
"There is no doubt that most people will benefit from what happens this weekend."
"We guesstimate approximately $16 million will be generated from this event during this particular period coming up."
The triathlon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 7, with athletes from over 40 countries travelling to attend.
Visitors and locals are preparing for a busy weekend and are advised to check road closures .
