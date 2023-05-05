Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Business

More visitors expected as Melburnians touch down on maiden Bonza flight into Port Macquarie

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
May 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The full flight from Melbourne to Port Macquarie arrived at 2:55pm on Thursday, May 4. Picture by Emily Walker
The full flight from Melbourne to Port Macquarie arrived at 2:55pm on Thursday, May 4. Picture by Emily Walker

Bonza's flights from Melbourne to Port Macquarie have begun but with one passenger on the first flight on Thursday, May 4, calling the new service "life-changing".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.