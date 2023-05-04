Here the coaches give you their insights and the players on the rise to look out for.
Kye Taylor, the team's coach said "This pre-season we've gone with a slightly different approach by doing gym sessions one night a week to try and not only build up a good fitness base but also a strength base.
"We've lost some key personnel but added a great deal of exciting young players to the side which is very exciting for the club. We bat a lot deeper this year with a strong reserves side and the obvious goal for us as a club is to try and go back-to-back."
Players to watch
"Jesse Schmidt is probably the fittest he's been for five years and looks to be in some very good form in the early stages of the year," said Mr Taylor.
"The young brigade of Will Kelly, Luke Hodiniczky, Tom Ryan and Lochie Jones are all very exciting prospects and will be looking to take their game to another level."
Big Ins
Coach Adam Broderick said, "The reserve grade side has set its goals for mateship and enjoyment, in the belief that when players enjoy what they are doing with guys they enjoy being with, results will come naturally."
Players to watch
"Tyler Hinds (aka Boof) has moved up from Victoria with lots of fresh ideas, and playing a freestyle of footy.
"He loves a goal celebration," said Mr Broderick.
"Harrison Asbury is new to the game. He has put a good effort into the pre-season and is just coming off his first career goal. Harrison keeps getting better and better."
Big Ins
Coach Dan Bylsma said "The young Magpies are set to be very competitive in season 2023, boasting a long list of junior footballers who will be ready to step into the senior ranks over the next few years.
"For many of these young men, the summer has been spent traveling to Armidale and Coffs Harbour as part of North Coast AFL's Force junior development squad. The results of this program are that the strength, endurance, and skills of our playing group will continue to grow in line with AFL standards and we might just unearth our very own AFL draftee in the next few years."
Coaches Dan and Tim Bylsma return in 2023 and are focused on transitioning the playing group from junior footballers to senior footballers, knowing this can take different approaches for maturing teenagers.
"As for the U18 players pressing for regular senior football in 2023, Will Kelly, Tom Ryan and Lochie Jones are certain to feature prominently, with the likes of Evan Pitt, Ollie Haese, and Lochie Bultitude amongst others likely to get a look in at some point. Evan has rightly been rewarded for his work rate and effort over the summer, being named Magpies U18s Captain for season 2023.
"While our U18s squad boasts an average age of about 15.5 years old, the Magpies will benefit in 2023 from up-and-coming players like Freycin Hostettler, Mitch White, Brae Fuller, Cooper Sheldon, Reece Simmons, George Worner and Tom Gallagher, who are growing every week playing up an age group. They are supported by the more seasoned faces of Ned Bylsma, AJ Yates, Lincoln Proctor, Harry Bylsma, Jesse Blain and Lachlan MacDonald," said Mr Bylsma.
"The return of 2nd-year player Ziggy Ewart and the keen interest from a few other younger Magpies like Jack Ryan, Kale Haese and Riley Bates, suggests the depth in the 18s will be good enough to match it with the best in 2023.
"Keep your eyes on Mitch White," said Mr Bylsma. "He is a dynamic forward who proves hard to match up on due to his hard running and willingness to attack the footy. He may just set the tone for the U18's Magpies performances in 2023."
2022 was a stellar season for the Port Macquarie Magpies AFL.
"Our men's senior team played an extremely tough game in torrential rain and won the Grand Final against long-term rival Coffs Harbour. It was a heart-stopping last 10 minutes with only a few points difference and was the first Grand Final win in nine years for them," said the club's president Carissa Embling.
"The Under 17's boys played the semi-finals and only missed out on playing in grand final by four heartbreaking points.
"The Women's team also made the semi-finals but unfortunately did not make the grand final.
"It was a fantastic year," said Mrs Embling.
Each year in the past few years, the club has strengthened and I wanted to continue to lead the growth of the club.- Carissa Embling, president, Port Macquarie Magpies
Carissa Embling is the first female president of the club, and she has big plans for the future.
"I have been a committee member since 2019. Each year, in the past few years, the club has strengthened and I wanted to continue to lead the growth of the club.
"I felt being female I may be able to bring some fresh perspectives to not only our club but to AFL North Coast and an element of nurturing to the progression of the club," said Mrs Embling.
"For the first time in recent years, the committee has all positions filled, with both experienced and newer younger players - both male and female.
"Having that support and involvement from current peers of the club bringing fresh ideas that impact their sport, made it an easy decision to pursue the leadership role," said Mrs Embling.
"I would love to see the presence of AFL increase in a largely rugby-dominated region," said Mrs Embling.
"Our major focus at the moment is to secure funding for a fixed scoreboard and oval fencing. It would not only benefit our club but also the other sports that use the field in our off-season. It would also benefit the community with additional resource options for local tournaments and events.
"The big dream is to in coming years be successful in funding a clubhouse at our home ground at Wayne Richards Park - similar to the Wiigulga Sports Complex that just opened at Woolgoolga," said Mrs Embling.