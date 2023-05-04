A guide to the 2023 season by the coaches for the Port Macquarie Magpies Advertising Feature

Port Macquarie Magpies players, including Braden Saggers (15), celebrate a goal during their 80-point victory over Grafton on April 22 . Picture by Paul Jobber

Here the coaches give you their insights and the players on the rise to look out for.

Men's Seniors



Kye Taylor, the team's coach said "This pre-season we've gone with a slightly different approach by doing gym sessions one night a week to try and not only build up a good fitness base but also a strength base.



"We've lost some key personnel but added a great deal of exciting young players to the side which is very exciting for the club. We bat a lot deeper this year with a strong reserves side and the obvious goal for us as a club is to try and go back-to-back."

Players to watch

"Jesse Schmidt is probably the fittest he's been for five years and looks to be in some very good form in the early stages of the year," said Mr Taylor.



"The young brigade of Will Kelly, Luke Hodiniczky, Tom Ryan and Lochie Jones are all very exciting prospects and will be looking to take their game to another level."

Big Ins

Luke Hodiniczky

Corey Billins

Bill Tyd

Tom Marmo

Port Macquarie Magpies defeated Coffs Harbour Breakers at the Coffs International Stadium on Saturday (September 3, 2022). Picture by Brad Greenshields

Men's Reserve Grade team

Coach Adam Broderick said, "The reserve grade side has set its goals for mateship and enjoyment, in the belief that when players enjoy what they are doing with guys they enjoy being with, results will come naturally."

Players to watch



"Tyler Hinds (aka Boof) has moved up from Victoria with lots of fresh ideas, and playing a freestyle of footy.



"He loves a goal celebration," said Mr Broderick.



"Harrison Asbury is new to the game. He has put a good effort into the pre-season and is just coming off his first career goal. Harrison keeps getting better and better."

Big Ins

Tyler Hinds

Sam Johnson

Dylan Rumble

Beau Hawtin

U18's Team



Coach Dan Bylsma said "The young Magpies are set to be very competitive in season 2023, boasting a long list of junior footballers who will be ready to step into the senior ranks over the next few years.



"For many of these young men, the summer has been spent traveling to Armidale and Coffs Harbour as part of North Coast AFL's Force junior development squad. The results of this program are that the strength, endurance, and skills of our playing group will continue to grow in line with AFL standards and we might just unearth our very own AFL draftee in the next few years."



Coaches Dan and Tim Bylsma return in 2023 and are focused on transitioning the playing group from junior footballers to senior footballers, knowing this can take different approaches for maturing teenagers.

"As for the U18 players pressing for regular senior football in 2023, Will Kelly, Tom Ryan and Lochie Jones are certain to feature prominently, with the likes of Evan Pitt, Ollie Haese, and Lochie Bultitude amongst others likely to get a look in at some point. Evan has rightly been rewarded for his work rate and effort over the summer, being named Magpies U18s Captain for season 2023.

"While our U18s squad boasts an average age of about 15.5 years old, the Magpies will benefit in 2023 from up-and-coming players like Freycin Hostettler, Mitch White, Brae Fuller, Cooper Sheldon, Reece Simmons, George Worner and Tom Gallagher, who are growing every week playing up an age group. They are supported by the more seasoned faces of Ned Bylsma, AJ Yates, Lincoln Proctor, Harry Bylsma, Jesse Blain and Lachlan MacDonald," said Mr Bylsma.

"The return of 2nd-year player Ziggy Ewart and the keen interest from a few other younger Magpies like Jack Ryan, Kale Haese and Riley Bates, suggests the depth in the 18s will be good enough to match it with the best in 2023.