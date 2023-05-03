There were a couple of incidents of local fishos crossing the bars this week with a few losing rods and reels overboard.
It is a timely reminder to always keep an eye on the conditions, wear a lifejacket and if in doubt don't go out.
In the rivers, the Hastings, Macleay and Camden Haven rivers as well as Lake Cathie have been full of mullet over recent weeks.
Bream numbers have improved considerably, particularly for those fishing the evening sessions. Best bet is either off the breakwalls and local wharfs using mullet strips, mullet gut or yabbies. During daylight hours, soft plastics and soft vibes have been working particularly well.
Flathead numbers also continue to be terrific, with great results from the lower section of the Hastings and Camden Haven rivers.
The breakwalls are also producing a few great catches of luderick on both cabbage and weed flies, while good numbers of school mulloway are still hanging in Lake Cathie ranging from juvenile up to around 8 kilos.
Off the beaches, some nice tailor to over two kilos have been about with most locations worth checking out. Evening sessions have been producing the better class of fish on either pilchards or slab baits.
School mulloway have also been active, with Crescent Head and around Lake Cathie beaches worth a look. Now the mullet have begun to travel and tailor numbers consistent, look for increased activity from the better models.
North Shore Beach and Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie have also held some solid bream and the odd nice whiting, with worms and pipis seeing good results.
Off the rocks, water temperature has dropped a few degrees resulting in some great catches of drummer, luderick and bream especially off the ledges further north around South West Rocks.
Tailor numbers have really picked up with some solid fish about. Most ledges are fishing well at dawn and dusk, with the overall quality excellent.
Offshore, with a brief period of reduced swell this week allowing a few fishos to head out to sea.
On the inshore reefs, snapper numbers have picked up with both baits and soft plastics seeing good results.
Wider out, the odd pearl perch and kingfish remain on offer, off South West Rocks and Point Plomer.
On the pelagic front, the water temperature has dropped a few degrees inshore with no reports of mackerel this week.
Out wider the FADs have been fishing well for mahi mahi, with a reasonable size of fish hanging around it at present.
On the deep drop fishing scene, the current has backed off and conditions have been ideal with some great catches of blue-eye trevalla and bass groper caught off Camden Haven and South West Rocks.
Looking at the long-term forecast for the next few weeks, we will likely continue to see light to moderate westerly winds with the occasional period of large swell and cooler temperatures.
