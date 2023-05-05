Port Macquarie photographer Richard Shaw says he wasn't a creative person when he moved to town in 2014.
However, that changed when he decided to pick up a camera to record nature at Lighthouse Beach.
"I started walking along the beach and teaching myself how to take photos," he said.
Mr Shaw recently attended the main service for Anzac Day in Port Macquarie and took two portraits, which he will enter in the Mono Awards photography competition.
The Mono Awards is a black and white photography competition, which amateur and professional photographers from Australia and New Zealand can enter.
One of the portraits is of Glenn Moore, a musician who played the Last Post at the service.
He also captured a Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch veteran on the day.
Mr Shaw said Anzac Day is a special day for him as his grandfather was part of the Rats of Tobruk.
"Anzac Day means a lot to me," he said.
"To see the emotion on people's faces, it's good for me to try and capture that.
"I actually feel it as I'm taking it."
Mr Shaw said he's proud of what he's achieved through capturing the image of Mr Moore.
He's looking forward to receiving feedback from the judges and seeing the talent from other photographers.
Mr Shaw enjoys capturing different aspects of nature, which he describes as the scientific side to photography.
He said sometimes it's about being in the right place at the right time.
He's been fortunate to capture blue dragons (Glaucus atlanticus), which float into shore depending on wind direction, the season and tidal changes.
At other times he has studied species of birds from his backyard to understand their behaviour, and how to time the perfect shot.
In 2018 Mr Shaw started his photography business called Richscape Photography.
He's since obtained a space at Flynns Beach to create a photography hub - Amegilla Studios.
