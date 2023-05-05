Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Port Macquarie photographer Richard Shaw reveals his creative side

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated May 6 2023 - 7:38am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie photographer Richard Shaw. Picture supplied by Richard Shaw
Port Macquarie photographer Richard Shaw. Picture supplied by Richard Shaw

Port Macquarie photographer Richard Shaw says he wasn't a creative person when he moved to town in 2014.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.