Ironman Australia Port Macquarie champion Tim van Berkel will return to where he claimed glory in 2022 when the event returns to the region on May 7.
Van Berkel's win last year was an important one for the 38-year-old, with it his first Ironman victory since 2016.
"Last year's win was a huge career highlight for me, and a goal I had for a long time," van Berkel said.
"To win in what is one of my hometown's, in front of my friends, family and especially my son was definitely a proud and emotional moment.
"The preparation has been going well so far. I went on a training camp in Port Macquarie a couple of weeks ago, which was good to amp my training up during the big block, and I have recently got my new bike which has made things exciting, I'm looking forward to debuting it in this race."
This year's event will feature a new bike course which will take athletes west of Port Macquarie for the first time and van Berkel is looking forward to the new challenge, along with the support from locals.
"I rode the new course when I was recently in Port Macquarie, and I think it will be a good change to refresh things from previous years. I think it will be a fast course but it still has a fair bit of climbing," van Berkel said.
"The reason why I love racing in Port Macquarie, and especially this year, is because it gives me the home feeling but is also a huge race in the Aussie calendar and attracts a great field of athletes to make it a good challenge.
"I spent many of my first years as a pro living in Port Macquarie so it's always good to be back with a lot of great community support."
While van Berkel has raced in Port Macquarie on a number of occasions, the same can't be said for much of his competition, with Steve McKenna, Sam Appleton and Nick Kastelein all taking it on for the first time.
Appleton may be based in Boulder, Colorado, these days but his links to the Port Macquarie region will make Sunday's race a special one.
"I've spent a lot of time in Port Macquarie because my mum has lived here for many years, so it almost feels like a home race for me," Appleton said.
"I love the area and I have trained a lot on the course over the years, so I can't wait to compete here again.
"I raced the Ironman 70.3 here a few times when it was a pro race, but that was probably close to a decade ago when I was super green. Now I am a grizzled veteran coming back for the full distance," he said.
"I'm really excited to race; the preparation has gone really well and it has been my best Ironman build to date, although I've only done three Ironman races in my career so that might not be saying much.
"I have managed a few months of consistent training with no interruptions, and I am feeling like I am in good shape for this one."
