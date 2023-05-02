Former Port Saints junior Angus Thurgate is set to depart the Newcastle Jets but coach Arthur Papas is hoping to avoid massive changes to the squad for a third straight year.
The Newcastle Herald understands that Thurgate has signed a lucrative two-year deal with 2021-22 champions Western United.
Retaining the 23-year-old had been a priority for the Jets, who tabled a long-term offer that would have made the industrious midfielder among the highest paid players at the club.
Thurgate is among 10 players off contract at Newcastle.
Thurgate's departure is a major blow. The Port Macquarie product came through the Jets academy and was the A-League Young Player of the Year in 2021-22.
He had stated a preference to move overseas, but the Western United deal, which is believed to be worth about $350,000 a season, was too good to refuse.
Since taking the reins for the 2021-22 campaign, Papas has totally overhauled the squad.
He brought in 16 new players for his inaugural campaign and turned over another 10 before the start of this season.
Although finishing 10th and missing the finals for a fifth straight year, Papas is not planning another clean out.
"We don't want massive change," Papas told the Newcastle Herald before the 2-0 loss to Sydney in the final round. "There will be some change, of course.
"There are guys who have been here a long time and are important to the club.
"We are working within our constraints but we don't want to be losing people."
The Newcastle Herald reported veteran Jason Hoffman, New Zealand international Dane Ingham and Perth duo Callum Timmins and Daniel Stynes are in talks to extend their stays.
However, the future of co-captain Matt Jurman, golden boot Beka Mikeltadze, midfielders Mohammed Al-Taay and Kosta Grozos, Japanese international Manabu Saito and home-grown keeper Noah James is unclear.
Mikeltadze, the Jets' leading goal-scorer for the past two seasons, has been linked to a move to Macarthur where he would join fellow Georgian international Bachana Arabuli.
January arrivals Thomas Aquilina and Phillip Cancar inked 18-month deals and have another season in Newcastle.
