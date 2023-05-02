Port Macquarie News
NSW RFS warns of grass fire danger ahead of warm and dry winter

Liz Langdale
Liz Langdale
Updated May 2 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 1:00pm
May 1 marked the end of the 2022/2023 bushfire period but NSW RFS crews are already taking steps to mitigate any potential fire risk to communities for the 2023/24 bushfire period. Picture by NSW RFS.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Mid Coast District has planned a large hazard reduction program to mitigate any potential fire risk for the region.

Senior Journalist

