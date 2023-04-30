From there goal kicking proved a bit of a problem for the Pirates, although to be fair to the kickers, most of the tries were scored out wide. Such was Old Bar's domination of the opening half that Wauchope rarely made it out of their own territory. Wise twice, fellow winger Emmanuel Soli, Stanley and Jordan Worboys all made it onto the scoresheet in the first half, Worboys producing the best individual effort when he found a gap in the middle of the field, scooted clear and ran 40 or so metres to touchdown.