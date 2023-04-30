Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old Bar beats Wauchope in Group 3 rugby League season opener | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated April 30 2023 - 8:20pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AWESOME is a horribly over-used word these days but it perfectly describes Old Bar's first half performance in the Group Three Rugby League season-opener against Wauchope at Old Bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.