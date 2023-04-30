AWESOME is a horribly over-used word these days but it perfectly describes Old Bar's first half performance in the Group Three Rugby League season-opener against Wauchope at Old Bar.
The Pirates trotted off at halftime leading 30-0 after a dominating effort. However, if they were awesome in the first 40 they were close to awful at times in the second. While never looking in any great trouble the Pirates stumbled and fumbled their way around the park against a more committed Wauchope side. Both sides scored an unconverted try, Old Bar winning the game 34-4.
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said before the game that the side would have plenty of strike power out wide this season. That was certainly the case in the first half. Five-eighth Kurt Lewis orchestrated numerous attacking raids down the left edge and centre John Stanley, along with wingers Emmanuel Soli and Simon Wise, were given space to show their class. They ran the Blues ragged and they'll score plenty of points for the Pirates this season.
However, it was prop Jared Wooster who opened the side's scoring for the season when he crashed over from short range for a converted try not long after the kickoff.
From there goal kicking proved a bit of a problem for the Pirates, although to be fair to the kickers, most of the tries were scored out wide. Such was Old Bar's domination of the opening half that Wauchope rarely made it out of their own territory. Wise twice, fellow winger Emmanuel Soli, Stanley and Jordan Worboys all made it onto the scoresheet in the first half, Worboys producing the best individual effort when he found a gap in the middle of the field, scooted clear and ran 40 or so metres to touchdown.
Lewis was the only Pirate to score in the second half, a fitting reward for what was a top class performance. Lively halfback Will Ramsey scored for the Blues.
Ramsey and the indefatigable Matt Bird were Wauchope's best.
"We showed some fight in the second half, that's the only positive we'll take out of it,'' Wauchope coach Tony Pascoe said.
He added the club has been bolstered by players from Fiji who only arrived in town on Saturday.
"They'll be better for the run and we're looking forward to seeing what they can do,'' he said.
Pascoe said the Blues only had one pre-season trial.
"But we've been training hard, they're fit enough. We don't have any excuses, Old Bar played better, but we'll improve.''
Henry was naturally elated with Old Bar's first half.
"But I'm not very happy with the second,'' he said.
"At halftime we said we'd come out as though the score was 0-0 and try to be clinical. But we got a bit excited and threw the ball around trying to score points and that was detrimental.''
He said Lewis is developing an effective combination with the club's imports.
"Kurt's really taken that on board and he's getting some good combinations going.''
The Pirates lost fullback Taye Cochrane who was assisted after injuring his ankle midway through the second half.
"We'll see how he is during the week. But he's a one in a million player and we won't be rushing him back,'' Henry said.
The Pirates host Wingham next Saturday and Henry said that game will be a tough early test.
"We're expecting Wingham to be up there this year and that'll be a good yardstick,'' he said.
It was a successful day for the Pirates as the club won reserve grade 30-10 and under 18s 28-18, while officials would also have been pleased with the size of the crowd.
