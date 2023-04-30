Young people have demonstrated Cosplay and creativity go hand in hand.
Participants dressed as their favourite characters from pop culture or as original characters for the Cosplay event at Port Macquarie Library to mark the end of Youth Week 2023.
Children's librarian Penny Evans said the annual Cosplay event was a celebration of young people and their creative expression.
"Cosplay offers a place of belonging for young people where they can feel like they can truly be themselves and they can express themselves," she said.
"We are creating a space where they can have fun together, connect with their community and share their interests and hobbies."
The event on Sunday, April 30 featured a costume parade judged and hosted by Players Theatre representatives.
Other activities included face painting, cartoon portraits, board games, photo booth, sausage sizzle, paper crafts and the Manga Mania art exhibition launch.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
