It was a day where David Tunstead (250 games),Tom Hetherington (150 games) and Lyndon Gale (100 games) celebrated Hastings Valley Vikings milestones.
But Port Macquarie Pirates played the role of party-poopers with wins in first grade and reserve grade to crash the party at Oxley Oval on April 29.
Tunstead's reserve grade side went down 15-5, before the Vikings came home with a wet sail and ultimately ran out of time in a 31-26 defeat in first grade.
They trailed 31-5 with 15 minutes remaining and showed plenty of fight in the closing stages which left coach Gale with cause for optimism about the season ahead.
"Some teams can implode a bit and let it get away when they get into a situation like that, but we stuck strong," he said.
"It's in our DNA at the Vikings; we don't roll over and let anyone get over the top of us so it was nice to see the fight there."
New captain Charlie Freeman was one of the Vikings best while Hamish Mccormack answered an SOS call from Gale during the week.
He retired following last year's premiership victory.
"I've got to give a special mention to my mate Hames," the coach said.
"I gave the call out to him this week and he came along and reckoned he was only going to give me 20 minutes, but he played an 80-minute performance."
Pirates coach Cameron Gray acknowledged the five-point triumph didn't soften the blow of losing last year's grand final.
But he also admitted his team weren't interested in looking backwards.
"It's a new team; we're not looking backwards to the grand final, we're only looking forwards, mate [because] if we look back we'll get caught up with complacency," he said.
"We're trying to summit... we're trying to summit."
Last year's runners-up are using marathon runner Nedd Brockmann's feat of travelling 3953 kilometres from Perth's Cottesloe Beach to Bondi Beach on foot in 47 days as inspiration.
Gray said his team were focused on simply "turning up" for each other.
"We talk about the Ned Brockmann phenomenon and we're just trying to embrace that," he said.
"We're going to take a lot of belief, a lot of growth and confidence. It's a good way to start the season compared to where we were 12 months ago."
Julian White and Cameron Hoffman were impressive in the forwards and Pirates have already pencilled in the return local derby at Stuart Park into their calendars.
"Credit to Vikings; they were good and they'll be back and we look forward to the re-match at Stuart Park and maybe one or two more times after that. They were worthy opponents," Gray said.
