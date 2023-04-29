Port City Breakers were rarely troubled on the way to a comprehensive 26-0 shutout of Port Macquarie Sharks in their Group 3 rugby league season opener in Port Macquarie on April 29.
The Breakers scored four tries to nil as they continued on where they left off on the way to the 2022 premiership back in September.
Despite having a new-look "spine" made up of teenage fullback Billy Sprague, five-eighth Jake Hazard, halfback Tristian Scott and hooker Jeremy Smith, the Breakers took a 14-0 lead to the break following tries to Jake Kelly and Ryan Moloney.
They then went on with the job in the second half with Cody and Jarrod Robbins crossing for four-pointers.
Breakers captain-coach Richie Roberts acknowledged it was pleasing to see their tough pre-season already start to pay dividends.
"We were sloppy in patches and gave away penalties, but luckily we were fit enough to back our defence to get us home," he said.
"We weren't expecting to win by 40 and come out and do all the flashy stuff so we came out and worked on completing our sets and playing simple, boring footy to try and grind them down."
Roberts conceded Port City still had plenty to work on, but the signs were promising.
"It was a funny old game. It was good to score 26, but with the amount of penalties and dropped ball that we gave away I was surprised we did keep them to zero," he said.
Fullback Sprague was a constant threat in attack and always looked dangerous whenever he touched the ball.
He will be a permanent member of the first grade squad throughout the season.
"Billy was a standout in under-18s last year so he was always going to fit in somewhere; it was just a matter of finding where and he put his hand up for the number one (position)," Roberts said.
"His best attribute is his running game because he's really deceptive and really elusive. He showed glimpses today of what he can do so there's definitely going to be a spot for him somewhere in the side."
Sharks coach Matt Hogan lamented a lack of polish from his team which resulted in clunky, predictable attack in a "less than ideal" start to their season.
"Our ball movement was too slow for first grade standard; we were passing too early," he said.
"There was no-one committing on the inside and if you can't threaten the line through the middle, you're not going to cause any damage on the edges and that's where we need to be better."
Fullback Mitch Wilbow, hooker Mitch Squire and second-rower Dylan Clark were the Sharks' best while Fijian winger Savani Ratu had some strong carries.
"Mitch Wilbow is jockey-size and puts his body on the line every play, whether it's offensive or defensive and he got his cage rattled a few times, but he's a tough little bugger," Hogan said.
"Mitch Squire was good through the middle with limited opportunity and I tip my hat to Dyl Clark who was outstanding in the first half."
The coach, however, was confident the teething issues were something which could be fixed.
"We're going to concentrate on what we did wrong and not what they did right so I think it's easily fixed," he said.
"I don't think we lacked any effort, but we need a bit more aggression in us. We need to be better at trying to seal the deal and put polish on what we're trying to achieve through the middle."
Meanwhile, Macleay Valley opened their season with a comfortable 34-18 victory over Taree City Bulls in Kempsey.
The Mustangs cruised to a six-tries-to-three victory with halfback Anthony Cowan scoring a try and kicking three goals.
