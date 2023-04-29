Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

2023 Ride the Wave festival skateboarding competition returns to Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated April 29 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Ride the Wave festival has started in style at Port Macquarie's Town Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.