Bail granted to Mid North Coast man charged with selling drugs on dark web for $1.4m in cryptocurrency

By Sue Stephenson and Emily Walker
Updated April 29 2023 - 3:24am, first published 12:30am
A Yarravel man accused of supplying prohibited drugs via the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency has been granted conditional bail.

