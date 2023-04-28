A Yarravel man accused of supplying prohibited drugs via the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency has been granted conditional bail.
Matthew Robert McDonald, 55, was arrested in a carpark in Belgrave Street, Kempsey, about 11.30am Thursday, April 27.
Shortly after, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Yarravel - about 7km west of Kempsey - where they located several items, including mature cannabis plants, cannabis leaves and seeds, $3755 in cash, and cryptocurrency worth approximately $1000.
The items were seized to undergo further forensic examination.
McDonald was taken to Kempsey Police Station, where he was charged with eight offences, including:
Police allege McDonald received more than $1.46 million in cryptocurrency in exchange for prohibited drugs on more than 450 occasions between March 2018 and April 2023.
It will be further alleged he used these funds to purchase property.
Following his arrest, Cybercrime Squad Commander Superintendent Matt Craft, praised the work of investigators.
In November 2022, detectives from the squad established Strike Force Presland to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs across NSW using dark net marketplaces.
During the course of the investigation, detectives identified a marketplace facilitating the supply of cannabis in exchange for cryptocurrency.
"Our detectives are specially trained to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle the supply of prohibited drugs, no matter how or where they are sold," Supt Craft said.
"We're putting people on notice - the dark web will not provide you a cloak of invisibility and anonymity to conduct any illicit sales of drugs. NSW Police will catch up to you and place you before the courts."
McDonald has been ordered to attend Kempsey Police Station every day and to not leave his Yarravel home between the hours of 7pm and 8am.
He is due to reappear in Kempsey Local Court on Thursday, May 18.
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Presland investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.