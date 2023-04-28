The team behind your winter sports stories

When I started as ACM's North Coast News Editor a year ago now, I despaired that I would never get my head around the many clubs, codes and competitions being played across the region.
There were days I'd confuse the Breakers for the Magpies and the Sharks for the Pirates. And when it came to fishing, I didn't even know there were such things as wahoo and mahi mahi until Kate Shelton started writing about them in her weekly fishing column.
But on the eve of Round One of the Group 3 rugby league season I certainly know who'll I'll be barracking for this winter, and that's largely due to the team of sporting experts filling ACM's home pages and back pages each week.
They include our photographers Penny Tamblyn and Scott Calvin; and reporter Mardi Borg, who was bound to have a handle on rugby league considering her cousin is Roosters legend and former State of Origin captain Boyd Cordner.
Then there are sports journalists Paul Jobber and Mick McDonald whose stories appear daily in our news publications across the Mid North Coast.
Mick, who's based in Taree, has been covering footy on the coast for 40 years, as his dad Ken did before him. He's also the co-host of On the Bench with former Balmain and Easts player Gary Bridge.
Their weekly preview of Group 3 returned Friday afternoon with chairman and Port City President Geoff Kelly the special guest. We'll be running On the Bench in the Port News each Friday.
Mick loves reminding me that he and I shared the byline on my first newspaper story back when I was a cadet journalist at the Manning River Times in Taree. It's funny how returning to the Mid North Coast after my 25+ years working in national newsrooms has us working together again.
Of course footy is just one of many sports we cover in the cooler months. We've just had racing in Port Macqaurie and the Ironman is just a week away, plus the Dolphins are going great in basketball's Waratah League.
Plus Kenny Little's weekly surfing report has turned out to be a great read.
But we're only as good as the stories you tell us about. So if you know anyone you reckon worth a yarn, just email us at portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sue Stephenson
Editor, Port Macquarie News
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
