An all Port Macquarie affair marks the start of Group 3's 2023 season with the Port Macquarie Sharks and Port City Breakers to meet at Regional Stadium on Saturday, April 29, at 3pm.
The Macleay Valley Mustangs and Taree City Bulls follow at 3.30pm at Kempsey's Verge Street Oval while on Sunday the Wauchope Blues head to Old Bar to take on the Pirates at 2.30pm and the Wingham Tigers host the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks, also at 2.30pm.
Ahead of Round 1, Group 3 chairman Geoff Kelly also kicked off the season opener of "On the Bench", co-hosted by Gary Bridge and ACM sports reporter Mick McDonald.
Kelly, who's also the president of premiers Port City, is the first official from the Hastings area to be elected Group 3 chairman.
In this segment, he says he's confident there won't be a conflict of interest fulfilling both roles.
He also speaks about his hopes for this year's competition, the points system that all country clubs must now adhere to, and he looks at the premiership prospects of all eight clubs. League tag and rep football also get a mention.
On the Bench is produced by ACM's Taree team (which means sponsor prizes go to Manning teams) but Mick and Gary cover all Group 3 clubs. You can catch it on the Port News every Friday afternoon throughout the rugby league season.
