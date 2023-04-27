Well, conditions will stay the same for Friday and Saturday with SE to E winds with a southerly swell, changing to NE late Saturday. They will be more favourable from Sunday with a S to SW change for next week.
Water temp should "dip" to 17-19 degrees for a couple of days and warm up again to 21-23 degrees on Monday. Tides will be a bit lower with a 1.5-1.7m high dropping to 0.4-0.6m and tides will be high in the morning and late afternoons.
Life savers at Townies report a lot of sand movement especially from the breakwall area with the old concrete blocks from the old porpoise pool exposed.
This usually means about 3m-4m of sand has been sucked out of that part of the breakwall area. Where has it gone? Certainly looks like it shifted to Middles with waves breaking on the mid-tide.
Sand has moved into "Flaggies". Rocks that were exposed are now covered; also on main beach at "Chickens" most of the rocks are now covered except "Kenny's Rock" in the middle of the beach.
Lifeguards are also reporting a strong sweep as my surfing mate Craig found out last week - ending up in the river for the first time.
Other beaches: Flynn's and Shelly's, are fairly stable with Lighthouse having a large trough (gully) just off the beach. So, just watch the deep water close to shore.
Sand has filled in at Bonny Hills with the beach break not looking too bad, while North Haven has been stable with reasonable waves on the S to SW winds.
So, we had a road trip to Racecourse on Anzac Day to show our respect for how lucky we are. It was a bit rough, but not too bad with a 4-5ft swell pushing in.
Remember two weeks ago, yours truly had a major slip up and ended up getting washed across the rocks. Well, not this time. I scored a couple of reasonable waves and out of the blue I got a foam ball straight from heaven right from the end of the point and made it out of the foam with the surfing crew Cherrie, Paul and Lizzy on the headland cheering.
It was the wave of the day and my son and grandson yelled as I flew down the beach sweeping across the rocks to the middle of the beach, curling around. I was not sure how to finish but the 4ft shore break brought me back to reality.
I have surfed Racecourse countless times (500+) over many years (50+) but this is the first time I have caught a wave all the way to the beach. Just show's you a bad day at Racecourse can always be followed by the next surf and road trip. The waves don't need to be perfect you just need to find the gem in the rough.
That wave was in top 10 waves I have caught at Racecourse .Might also mention the rest of the surf crew scored great conditions on Saturday and Sunday at Racecourse, too.
Just a tip: Arrive at any break and do as Bobby Rosenbaum always says; "see waves, I paddle out.". Well, my son Dan and grandson Jaiden on Anzac Day decided the conditions were not good enough at Racecourse so went and checked Big Hill Plomer and Queens. Forty minutes later, they were paddling out at Racecourse.
"See waves, paddle out". Keep that in mind.
Kenny Little's has been opened and trading for 40 years next week Tuesday, May 9. We are running a voucher give away on the day supplied from all our beautiful wholesale customers. So pop in and spend over $20 to go into the draw.
There is also a massive colouring-in competition running at the shop.
