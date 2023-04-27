There are minor changes to the opening round of the Group Three Rugby League season to kickoff this weekend.
Old Bar will now host Wauchope on Sunday while Taree City will head to Kempsey on Saturday to play Macleay Valley.
Under the original draw the Bulls were to host Macleay while Old Bar was heading to Wauchope.
As reported last week, the Bulls are in the process of replacing the goal posts at the Jack Neal Oval and officials said the ground may not be ready for this weekend's fixtures.
Wauchope's first home game will now be against Macleay Valley on May 7.
Only five teams will contest this year's women's league tag competition, with Old Bar, Macleay Valley and Wauchope not involved.
The season-proper will run for 14 rounds, with the semi-finals starting the weekend of September 2 and 3.
The grand final will be played on Saturday, September 16.
This will be the second successive year Group Three has opted to play a Saturday grand final.
