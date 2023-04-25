Drivers can expect a three-day disruption to travel between Wrights Road in Port Macquarie and the Oxley Highway interchange.
From Wednesday, April 26, to Friday, April 28, signs are being replaced and installed between Wrights Road and John Oxley Drive, continuing westbound to the Oxley Highway interchange.
Transport for NSW advises that the work will be carried out from 6pm to 7am and is expected to be completed by Friday - weather permitting.
The work will be delivered progressively, with temporary slow lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h in place during work hours.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, to drive to the conditions, and to follow the directions of signs.
Traffic controllers will be on-site.
Updates can be found on the Live Traffic NSW app, or by visiting livetraffic.com .
