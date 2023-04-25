Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Roads

Roadworks advisory for Wrights Road and Oxley Highway, Port Macquarie, from April 26 - 28

By Newsroom
April 26 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roadworks will start at the roundabout on the Oxley Highway near Port Macquarie Base Hospital. Picture, LiveTraffic.com
Roadworks will start at the roundabout on the Oxley Highway near Port Macquarie Base Hospital. Picture, LiveTraffic.com

Drivers can expect a three-day disruption to travel between Wrights Road in Port Macquarie and the Oxley Highway interchange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.