Port Macquarie Town Square fell silent on Tuesday, April 25, for this year's Anzac Day main service, attended by thousands of residents and visitors.
The streets were filled to the brim as the community came together to pay their respects and remember those who have served and those we've lost.
Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch president Jason Gill said Anzac Day is about remembering those who sacrificed their lives at Gallipoli in the First World War and in conflicts around the world since.
Mr Gill said it was fantastic to see the strong attendance at the service.
"The turn-out has been fantastic this year," he said. "The crowds are slowly building every year, particularly after COVID-19, and it's been amazing to see the large crowd attendance this year for both the main service and dawn service."
Marchers assembled at the southern end of Horton Street at 9.30am before making their way to the Port Macquarie War Memorial for the commemorative service, which commenced at 10.30am.
The prayer was delivered by sub-Branch padre Ged Oldfield.
St Columba Anglican School student Adam Hempsell sang the New Zealand National Anthem and the Australian National Anthem.
A standout for this year's commemoration was an inspiring speech given by MacKillop College student Maeve Kinchington.
Miss Kinchington paid tribute to all the Anzacs who served overseas and the sacrifices they made to forge Australia's national identity.
"It is important to remember and honour the sacrifices of those who have served in times of war," she said. "But we should not be defined solely by wartime experiences.
"As a society, we should strive to learn from history, but also to move forward and create a better future for ourselves and future generations.
"It is from these moments at Gallipoli and moments of war that we established some of our most valued traits as Australians; courage, endurance, egalitarianism, and one that stands out, mateship."
Port Macquarie local Richard Moy said he attends the Anzac Day service every year.
"[Today is about remembering] what they did for us," he said. "It was hard on them, but it gave us our freedom."
Mr Moy said he is happy to see more young people attend the Anzac Day service.
"It seems to be getting bigger every year," he said. "It's good to see the young ones keeping the legacy alive."
