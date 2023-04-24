Port Macquarie's Glenn Moore says he gets nervous before he performs any solo piece.
Mr Moore played the Last Post in front of hundreds of people who gathered for the Anzac Day Dawn Service on Tuesday, April 25.
He said being prepared can help prevent any nervous jitters which may arise.
"If you're well prepared you stand your best chance," he said.
"You know you can do it then."
According to the Australian Army, in military tradition, the Last Post is the bugle call that signifies the end of the day's activities.
It is also sounded at military funerals to indicate that the soldier has gone to his final rest and at commemorative services such as Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.
Mr Moore has played music since he was in high school, which equates to about 50 years.
He would perform the Last Post for the school's service.
"I have memories of doing it way back then," he said.
Mr Moore performed the Last Post on a cornet rather than a bugle, which he said is quite challenging to play.
A bugle doesn't have any valves, in contrast to a cornet.
"A bugle plays the basic harmonic notes and that's what the Last Post is built on," he said.
Mr Moore said the Last Post is a difficult piece to play, given it's a solo.
"As a trumpet player, you're more used to playing with others," he said.
"Just playing a solo is very difficult."
Mr Moore said the turnout for the Dawn Service was fantastic and it was hard to find a park.
"Great to see that public support," he said.
Mr Moore has been a Port Macquarie resident for 35 years.
He said he's attended half of Anzac Day services over those years, while leading the town's band for 15 years.
