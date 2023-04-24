All generations came together to pay their respects at the Anzac Day Dawn Service in Port Macquarie on Tuesday, April 25.
Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch president Jason Gill said Anzac Day is held to commemorate the immortal day when the young people of Australia by their deeds of sacrifice, demonstrated to the world at Gallipoli that Australia was truly a nation.
"The sons and daughters of Anzacs came forward without question, accepted gladly and discharged fully their responsibilities during WW2, Korea, Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and peace keeping and peace making operations in other conflicts," he said.
"On this day we remember the sacrifice of such men and women for an ideal, for a way of life."
Mr Gill thanked the Port Macquarie public for its strong attendance of the service.
St Columba Anglican School student Isla Hey-Henry gave the commemorative address at the service.
She's also a leading cadet in the Squadron - Port Macquarie, Australian Air Force Cadets.
Miss Hey-Henry paid tribute to all the Anzacs who served overseas, and said they are her heroes.
"Lest we forget the years they spent fighting and defending," she said.
"Struggling through all kinds of challenging wartime conditions for our allied nations, for a future they hoped would be better."
Miss Hey-Henry spoke about the need to also recognise women and Aboriginal people, who she said were overlooked for their sacrifices they made on behalf of the country.
It was Jenny McKenzie's first time playing the bagpipes at the Anzac Day Dawn Service.
She said she was nervous to play in front of so many people but it was fabulous a big crowd had turned out for the service.
Roger Munro grew up in Port Macquarie and wore his father's medals to the Dawn Service.
He said it was special to share the day with his family, including his great-grandchildren.
The prayer was delivered by sub-Branch padre Ged Oldfield and Glenn Moore played The Last Post at the service.
St Columba Anglican School student Adam Hempsell sang the New Zealand National Anthem and the Australian National Anthem.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.