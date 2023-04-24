Port Macquarie News

Remembering the 'fallen in the cause of the free'

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated April 24 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 7:28pm
There is more to the poem For the Fallen than the line: "They shall not grow old, as we that are left grow old". To read it in full, visit the Australian War Memorial website awm.gov.au/commemoration/customs-and-ceremony/poems.

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.

