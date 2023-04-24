Following an injury enforced layoff, Madi Derrick stole the show with a riding double at the Hastings Business Women's Network race meeting at Port Macquarie on Sunday, April 23.
The accomplished young apprentice came from Western Australia with high hopes before a serious ankle injury placed her on the sidelines for an extended period.
So serious was the ligament damage together with fractures to her tibia and fibula, Derrick spent more than nine months out of action before resuming last month.
It didn't take long before the young hoop returned to the winner's circle, when Sian scored at Newcastle last month with a riding double on the weekend providing great satisfaction. It's It's an indication that further success is imminent.
The day started well when Madi came down the outside section of the track on Discreet Lady to claim victory in the Farnsworth Financial Handicap over Bantarki, and Not Taking It with Welloutofreach tiring over the concluding stages to finish just behind the placegetters.
The Tom Higgins trained filly was heavily supported and was able to settle in the second half of the field before a powerful burst of speed over the concluding stages to score by just under a length.
Bantarki was far from disgraced when sneaking along the rails to fill second place. The run of Not Taking It would be pleasing for Terry Evans with his mare finishing off the event resolutely.
A riding double became a mere formality when Derrick followed a similar script to storm down the crown of the home straight on Lambdoma Energy in the penultimate event.
The flashy chestnut resumed from a spell of two months to claim a decisive win over Time for Victory and Baiyka and continue the successful run being enjoyed by prominent Wyong trainer, Kristen Buchanan.
With four winners under his belt on Tamworth Cup Day last Friday, Aaron Bullock continued his remarkable riding feats with the first two winners on the program.
The day commenced well for the state's leading jockey when he lifted Rockbarton Roman over the line to account for Senshi and Don't Forget Dad in the Hotondo Homes Handicap.
The son of Rubick has been a model of consistency for the David Atkins stable and took the Newcastle trained gelding's overall record to three wins and five placings from 13 appearances.
The following event resulted in a comprehensive victory to Better Not Bitter when the hot favourite was travelling well for Bullock in the second half of the field, before showing an outstanding burst of speed to overpower Lonhreel and land the prize by just under four lengths.
Little Be Known set a solid early speed in the Kristel Kinsela Plate but was no match for the finishing effort of Del Routi with the Cassandra Schmidt trained gelding breaking his maiden status in comprehensive fashion for excited connections.
Richattack made up many lengths over the concluding stages to claim second placing in front of Sir Lincoln, while Olimba was not suited by the tempo of the event and should be followed in future endeavours.
Sumo Fish landed some confident wagers to claim the Bennetts Steel Handicap for the Andrew Gibbons and Wayne Wilkes combination, while Ben Looker steered Just One Look to an all the way win in the final race on the card.
The Autumn Carnival of Racing has been a wonderful success and it was great to host the Hastings Business Women's Network to the track and thank everyone for their support.
The club is also greatly appreciative of the sponsorship provided by associated organisations including Elders Lifestyle Group, Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic, Hotondo Homes, Willing and Able Foundation, Kristal Kinsela Consultants, Farnsworth Financial and Bennetts Steel.
Racing continues with a stand-alone meeting in NSW on Tuesday, May 16.
General admission tickets can be pre-booked on-line or purchased on race day for this meeting with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.
There are great viewing and seating areas available with refreshment, dining and wagering facilities in full operation throughout the grounds and all patrons are thoroughly enjoying the new two and three course dining menus on offer.
