Madi Derrick steals the show at Port Macquarie's April 23 race meeting

By Rod Fuller
Updated April 24 2023 - 10:55pm, first published 4:07pm
Madi Derrick. Picture supplied by Rod Fuller.
Following an injury enforced layoff, Madi Derrick stole the show with a riding double at the Hastings Business Women's Network race meeting at Port Macquarie on Sunday, April 23.

