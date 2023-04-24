Staff at florists across the Port Macquarie-Hastings have been busy creating numerous wreaths in the lead up to Anzac Day on Tuesday, April 25.
Touchwood Flowers owner Ashley Sargeson said the team are making about 70 wreaths for local groups, organisations and individuals to lay at Anzac Day services.
The number of wreaths is slightly higher than the amount in 2022 where 66 were created.
Each wreath is made with different flowers to ensure each one is unique.
Anzac Day is on every year on April 25 to commemorate the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli in 1915.
Mrs Sargeson said it's great the day of respect is strongly supported by members of the community.
"We feel really honoured to make this many wreaths," she said.
"It's a really nice to see so many groups getting involved and paying their respects."
It takes a lot of time and preparation to create a wreath, compared to a standard bouquet.
"It's quite a big process from the ordering to the making," Mrs Sargeson said.
It takes around 15-20 minutes to put the wreath together, which includes putting the greenery on, placing the flowers and writing the cards.
Mrs Sargeson said Mother's Day is their busiest time of the year, followed by Valentine's Day and Anzac Day.
She said Anzac Day has become a peak day due to the amount of wreaths which have been ordered.
Wauchope Colonial Florist owner Airlie Monaghan said her two-person team had been working hard to make 42 wreaths. That's an increase from the 37 they made in 2022.
They use greenery such as eucalyptus and rosemary, and traditional flowers to create the wreaths.
Ms Monaghan said it's great to see support for Anzac Day remains strong throughout the region, particularly after years of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms Monaghan came into the business on the weekend to ensure the wreath orders would be completed for pick up and delivery.
