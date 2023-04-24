Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie and Wauchope florists create wreaths for Anzac Day

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated April 24 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Touchwood Flowers owner Ashley Sargeson (picture by Liz Langdale) and Wauchope Colonial Florist owner Airlie Monaghan (picture supplied by Wauchope Colonial Florist).
Touchwood Flowers owner Ashley Sargeson (picture by Liz Langdale) and Wauchope Colonial Florist owner Airlie Monaghan (picture supplied by Wauchope Colonial Florist).

Staff at florists across the Port Macquarie-Hastings have been busy creating numerous wreaths in the lead up to Anzac Day on Tuesday, April 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.