Fifteen young people will share ideas and have their voices heard as part of a new working group.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has appointed 15 independent members to Hastings Youth Voice for a one-year term.
The Hastings Youth Voice will provide an opportunity for youth to get involved and have a voice in what happens across the local government area.
It features young people from schools and universities.
The members will be invited to Hastings Youth Voice's first meeting at a date to be confirmed in May 2023.
Cr Lisa Intemann said the working group was a very important move.
"We used to have a Youth Advisory Council and it seemed to be very successful but it hasn't been active for quite some time," she said.
"This is an opportunity to renew that connection with the local community."
The Hastings Youth Voice appointments follow an expression of interest process to attract members to the group.
A report to the April council meeting said an evaluation panel discussed each submission and was satisfied that 15 submissions met the expression of interest requirements.
One submission was ineligible as the candidate did not live in the local government area.
Among the group's objectives is to provide input from a youth perspective into the council's engagement activities.
That includes the draft 2023-2024 Operational Plan on exhibition for feedback until May 21.
Council director Melissa Watkins said the council was undertaking targeted engagement with Hastings Youth Voice and youth groups about the draft 2023-2024 Operational Plan.
Hastings Youth Voice's other aims include identifying key youth issues, providing reports to council on key youth issues at least every six months and organising and producing youth events and activities.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
