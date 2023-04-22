Kendall Blues centre Rhys Hanlon starred as his team made it two-straight victories to start their 2023 Hastings League campaign.
Hanlon crossed for two tries as the Blues cruised to a 32-12 victory over Beechwood Shamrocks at Beechwood Oval.
They didn't have it all their own way though, overcoming the sinbin of coach Jack Mansfield in the first half before both teams headed to the sheds locked at 12-all.
It was a frustrating afternoon for the Shamrocks with co-coach Ben Kirkland lamenting a lack of "effort" at times, particularly in the second half.
"The boys just didn't show up in the second half. Our attack was ordinary and in defence we weren't moving up. It was one of those days," he said.
"Sometimes after we'd defend well in the first half they'd kick long and we wouldn't bust our arse to get the ball on the full. Little effort things like that cost you because you can turn a good set into a poor set pretty quick."
The Shamrocks dominated field position and possession for large portions of the first 40 minutes, but only had tries to wingers Nathan Nicholls and Fred Hanley to show for it.
"We've got to do a lot more work in attack. We were very clunky and didn't drop heaps of ball but it wasn't as crisp as we'd like it," Kirkland said.
"We're still working on things. We've got a whole new spine, but we should have come away with more than that."
Kirkland acknowledged their round-one victory over Comboyne may have lulled the Shamrocks into a false sense of security.
He hoped the defeat to the Blues had provided an early-season "kick up the backside."
"We know we haven't got the flashiest side. We know we're not the fastest, we know we're not the biggest so we pride ourselves on being the best workers and some of the little effort areas that win you games of footy they were better.
"It might have been a kick up the backside we needed and we're not going as well as we thought we were going after beating Comboyne last week."
Kendall coach Jack Mansfield spent time in the sinbin for a dangerous tackle in the first half, but it didn't prove too costly as the Blues put on 18 unanswered points in the second half.
"It was a tough game, mate, and it was pretty tight in the first half but we came out in the second half and needed to stop making mistakes," he said.
"We dropped a couple of balls in the first half and put two (tries) on them straight away."
Mansfield said the win was set up with their defensive stand in the opening 20 minutes when they kept their tryline in tact despite numerous errors.
"They were in our half for most of the first half, but our defence set up the win. Defence wins you games," he said.
"I was really pleased with the grit; we were still up 30 and we kept turning them around and at the end they still didn't go in."
