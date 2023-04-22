Port Macquarie Magpies have started their AFL North Coast premiership defence in emphatic fashion with a 80-point hammering of Grafton Tigers in Port Macquarie.
The 2022 premiers were rarely challenged on the way to a 19.9 (123) to 6.7 (43) victory over the Tigers which saw co-coach Braden Saggers sign off from his playing duties with the club.
Saggers was instrumental in the victory along with teenage tyro Will Kelly who provided plenty of run through the midfield.
But after last year's premiership success, Saggers admitted spending time with his young family would now take precedence.
"I've thought about it for a while; I'm missing out on a lot of time with my baby," he said.
"My wife gave up a year to give birth to our beautiful baby girl, so I think it's my turn to hang them up and let her shine a bit.
"The club is in good hands; we've built some good culture so I'm pretty happy with the position we're in and pretty comfortable stepping away."
The midfielder admitted winning the grand final made his decision to hang up the boots an easy one at first, although he was excited about the playing potential coming through the club.
"It was nice to get the holy grail (last year) so the club is in fantastic hands. There are great leaders along with new and young blood. I've done everything I need to do. I'm content and at peace with it," he said.
"I did a good pre-season and was excited to see the quality of the players and get a feel for what it was like with a playing group like that. It solidified the idea that they're a fantastic club and they'll be on their merry way to hopefully another flag."
He did, however, admit that while he will remain on the sidelines while wife Astyn returns to the field, there would be one thing he'd miss.
"The boys; it's a great playing group and they get around each other. We play hard, fair footy and it's a phenomenal team," Saggers said.
"But I'll be watching on from the sidelines the rest of the year."
