Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie Magpies defeat Grafton Tigers to open 2023 AFL North Coast premiership defence

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:16am, first published April 22 2023 - 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Magpies celebrate a goal during their 80-point victory over Grafton. Picture by Paul Jobber
Port Macquarie Magpies celebrate a goal during their 80-point victory over Grafton. Picture by Paul Jobber

Port Macquarie Magpies have started their AFL North Coast premiership defence in emphatic fashion with a 80-point hammering of Grafton Tigers in Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.