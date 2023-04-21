With the benefit of an outstanding debut at Muswellbrook a fortnight ago, Olimba has bright prospects in the Kristal Kinsela Consultants Handicap on Hastings Business Women's Network race day at Port Macquarie on Sunday.
The flashy chestnut was well supported when facing the starter for the first occasion at Muswellbrook and settled in fourth position before finishing resolutely to be narrowly defeated by Wedding Tent.
It is significant that Aaron Bullock has continued his association with the son of Nicconi and the state's leading hoop obviously considers the Cassandra Stummer trained gelding has great potential.
Bullock is well ahead of James McDonald in the NSW Jockey's Premiership while Stummer is a hard-working Muswellbrook trainer who is prepared to travel around the state in search of success.
She graduated from pony club to be a licenced trainer some four years ago and juggles training and pre racing duties with her family including partner, Daniel Northey, and three young children.
An early highlight was the journey to Eagle Farm last June with Cupid's Kiss and the daughter of Nicconi was far from disgraced in the Group One Queensland Oaks behind Gypsy Goddess.
Rebel's Edge and Shine Your Light are the other stars of the team at present while Olimba looks to be an above-average galloper who is set to take the next step on Sunday.
The main danger centres around the chances of Sir Lincoln with the Colt Prosser trained gelding knocking on the door following consistent performances at the circuit over the past month while Philadelphia Free is racing well for the Barry Ratcliff stable.
Bantarki was responsible for a solid win at the track last week and is set for further success in the fourth event despite being handicapped as top weight.
The lightly raced son of Sooboog was taken to the early lead by Grant Buckley and was able to defy the finishing effort of Mischievous Molly to break his maiden status in dashing fashion and the Tony Ball trained gelding has bright prospects to repeat the dose.
Pretty Shamrock should be considered for multiple players in the race following a decisive victory at Grafton a fortnight ago while Welloutofreach was narrowly defeated by She's Rewarding last week.
The market should be noted when assessing the chances of Cenotes in the Bennetts Steel Handicap with the son of Rebel Dane facing the starter for the first time since north coast placings late last year.
Colt Prosser is returning his gelding to the track since a narrow second behind Golden Breeze at Port last October with a recent barrier trial performance at Taree providing an ideal preparation for the weekend assignment.
Mrs Ed is preparing for her stiffest test to date but the Allan Kehoe trained filly has a distinct appreciation for the circuit and is rebounding from a solid win over Robarge in similar company last week.
The Autumn Carnival of Racing has been a wonderful success and it is great to welcome the Hastings Business Women's Network to the track for Sunday's fixture and thank everyone for their support.
Racing continues with a stand-alone meeting in NSW on May 16 and a reminder that general admission tickets can be pre-booked on-line or purchased on race day for this meeting with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.
There are great viewing and seating areas available with refreshment, dining and wagering facilities in full operation throughout the grounds and all patrons are thoroughly enjoying the new two and three course dining menus on offer.
Selections
Race 1 - 1.16PM HOTONDO HOMES CLASS 2 HCP (1500 M)
9 Much More Torque, 1 Rockbarton Roman, 4 Don't Forget Dad
Race 2 - 1.51PM WILLING AND ABLE MAIDEN PLATE (1500 M)
1 Better Not Bitter, 12 Lonhreel, 10 Fast Lady
Race 3 - 2:26PM KRISTAL KINSELA CONSULTANTS MAIDEN PLATE (1000 M)
4 Olimba, 6 Sir Lincoln, 7 Philadelphia Free
Race 4 - 3.07PM FARNSWORTH FINANCIAL COUNTRY BOOSTED CL 1 HCP (1200 M)
1 Bantarki, 4 Pretty Shamrock, 2 Welloutofreach
Race 5 - 3:41PM BENNETTS STEEL COUNTRY BOOSTED MAIDEN HCP (1200 M)
1 Cenotes, 2 Among Us, 3 Lago's Daughter
Race 6 - 4:20PM ELDERS LIFESTYLE GROUP BM 74 HCP (1000 M)
5 Barney Rabble, 7 Whatyoulookingat, 14 Smiling Prophet
Race 7 - 4:55PM PORT MEDICAL AESTHETICS CLINIC BM 58 HCP (1200 M)
8 Mrs Ed, 10 Viv, 9 Piccolo Ponti
