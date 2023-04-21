Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Macquarie Race Club to host race meeting on April 23

By Rod Fuller
Updated April 22 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Cassandra Stummer. Picture supplied by Rod Fuller
Jockey Cassandra Stummer. Picture supplied by Rod Fuller

With the benefit of an outstanding debut at Muswellbrook a fortnight ago, Olimba has bright prospects in the Kristal Kinsela Consultants Handicap on Hastings Business Women's Network race day at Port Macquarie on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.