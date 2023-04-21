From the Editor: Anzac or ANZAC and a Fantasy Glades photos update

ED: Followers of my weekly newsletter received a story instead this week, April 22, about council's draft operational plan. So, here's a bonus editorial about our Fantasy Glades photo shout-out. Plus a common question about Anzac Day. And remember, our newsletters and breaking news emails are free. You can sign-up for them here portnews.com.au/newsletters/
Last week reporter Lisa Tisdell wrote a story about the latest plans for Port Macquarie's famed - but former - fun park, Fantasy Glades.
News that a caravan park had been given the go-ahead and that a coffee shop in Cinderella's Castle was still on the cards, inspired me to put a call out to anyone who had photos of the park back in its heydey.
OMG... I did not expect the response we received.
Fantasy Glades opened in 1968 and closed, sadly, in 2002. Since then, it has changed hands a couple of times, fallen into disrepair and then been restored.
But it is yet to re-open, in any form, to the public.
Since my shout-out (which came with a pic of a young me there in the 1970s), we have received photos and videos from all five decades.
I'll share a few social media insights to give you an idea of just how many people fondly remember Cinderella's castle, Snow White's Cottage, the Crooked House, the Old Woman's Shoe and more.
My single Port News Facebook post has now reached around one quarter of a million users. That's big. And almost 12k users - so far - have clicked through the post to view the photos or to read Lisa's story on the website. (That's also big).
It's a sign of how many people from all sorts of places, love Port Macquarie (and, of course, the Port News!)
I promised a gallery of all your photos and videos. But because I'm still receiving some, you'll have to give me just a few days longer. Get in quick if you wants yours added.
Many of you will be having a longer weekend ahead of Anzac Day. That's why police and marine rescue services have issued warnings to take particular care on our roads and waterways.
This year's commemoration marks the centenary of Legacy, which continues to be a valued supporter of the families of dead and injured servicemen and servicewomen.
For details of all the services in the Hastings, read Friday's print or digital editions of the Port News and check out our stories online.
And did you know Anzac Day is not capitalised but the acronym for the people it set out to honour is.
According to the War Museum and Department of Veteran Affairs we use the capitalised ANZAC when referring specifically to the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.
So, upper-case ANZAC should be used where the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps as an army formation or battle grouping is being referred to, as in "the landing of the ANZAC", "the ANZAC landing", "the ANZAC forces" or, if the writer has the corps in mind rather than the soldiers themselves, "the landing of the ANZAC troops".
General William Birdwood, who led much of the campaign, requested that the area held by the ANZAC troops be given the place name "Anzac'".
This word containing lower-case letters was soon applied to the soldiers themselves (as 'Anzacs'), as pointed out on the DVA's web page Protecting the word Anzac.
Upper or lower, I hope it's a day of peaceful reflection for all those touched by any conflict in any country.
Lest we forget
Sue Stephenson
Editor
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.