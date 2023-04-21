Port Macquarie News
From the Editor: Anzac or ANZAC and a Fantasy Glades photos update

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated April 22 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:30am
Some of the photos we've been sent of our readers at Fantasy Glades
ED: Followers of my weekly newsletter received a story instead this week, April 22, about council's draft operational plan. So, here's a bonus editorial about our Fantasy Glades photo shout-out. Plus a common question about Anzac Day. And remember, our newsletters and breaking news emails are free. You can sign-up for them here portnews.com.au/newsletters/

