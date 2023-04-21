A 33-year-old man accused of receiving and attempting to dispose of a stolen NRMA Isuzu D-MAX utility has been refused bail.
Telverne Williams appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on Friday, April 21.
He had been arrested the previous day when police stopped a vehicle on Hastings River Drive as part of their investigation into an alleged hit-run crash on Gordon Street, earlier in the week.
An 18-year-old female driver was injured in that accident when a vehicle police believe to be the stolen utility allegedly ran a red light and hit her vehicle before speeding off.
Police allege that Williams received and attempted to dispose of the D-MAX utility between 2pm and 6pm on Wednesday April 19.
Williams was also charged with unlawfully obtain goods, including membership cards and registration plates, which had been located at a home in Port Macquarie.
He is also facing a charge of driving during a disqualification period.
Williams' was represented by a duty solicitor who sought bail on his behalf, telling the court he needed to care for his father who lives outside Port Macquarie.
She proposed that bail be on the condition he not be allowed in the Port Macquarie area.
"His record is not one that assists him," she told the court.
The prosecutor opposed bail and expressed concerns that Williams would not appear at subsequent court dates if granted release.
Magistrate Darcy said that the matters before her were significant.
"I acknowledge that you are intending to plead not guilty," she said.
"The facts outline you've made certain admissions... to holding this vehicle for someone else."
Williams' lawyer said he denies making those admissions.
Bail was refused with Williams due to reappear in court on May 31.
On Thursday, Port Macquarie Police confirmed a second person had been arrested in relation to the Gordon Street accident.
