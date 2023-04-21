Inclusivity and generosity will be at the heart of this year's Ride the Wave festival as it returns to Port Macquarie on April 28-30.
The family-friendly festival will be held at Town Beach to raise money for the charity Make a Difference Port Macquarie.
Make a Difference founder Erin Denham has been busily organising the three-day event with the committee.
"It's all gearing up to be a great weekend," she said.
"We have people coming from not only our area but also from Queensland, south of Sydney and down to the South Coast, so it's got a good following now.
"It looks like we've got a festival that's here to stay."
With the festival now in its third year, Mrs Denham said the organisers have been working hard to make this year's event "as inclusive as possible" for the community.
"This year we've made a conscious effort to be an inclusive festival," she said.
"Our Welcome to Country will be held as always and Indigenous dancers will be with us again, as well as a special performance by Indigenous singer Mitch Tambo.
"It is really important to us to acknowledge the land that we hold this event on, and it's super important that we embrace our culture here."
People with hearing impairments will also be feeling the beat at the Ride the Wave festival's silent disco next week thanks to a vest-like device designed to be worn on the chest or back.
The vests create vibrations in sync with music to allow deaf and hearing-impaired people a richer experience during the silent disco.
"If you're hearing-impaired, you can still hear the beat of the vibrations and still have the same experience as everyone else," Mrs Denham explained.
"We've chased these types of things to make sure that we are including as many people as we can in the festival."
The festival will again include surf and skateboarding competitions with the Ride the Soundwave music festival taking place at Town Beach Park on Saturday evening.
The Ride the Soundwave music event will feature a start-studded lineup, including Boy & Bear, The Waifs, Busby Marou, Tullara and Mitch Tambo.
Whilst the music festival is a ticketed event, free access to market stalls and food vendors will be made available to the general public in and around the skate park and Breakwall HQ cafe across the weekend.
A family fun day is scheduled for Sunday and will enable the community to gather, socialise, and listen to local live music, including Chris Rose and Band, Jackson James Duo, Nathan Lo Monaco, Battle of the Bands finalists.
Port Macquarie band, Group Therapy, will be one of the many musical acts competing at this year's Battle of the Bands.
Band member Rory Bush said he's excited to be competing this year.
"I'm looking forward to the venue first of all and the whole competition aspect of it," he said. "I really like the festival aspect of it all as well, it's definitely going to be a good gig.
"The festival raises awareness for local bands and gives us more recognition in the community and provides us more opportunities to play in other venues."
Meanwhile, 14-year-old skateboarder Rhys Evans is set to take on the skating competition.
"I'm just looking forward to seeing lots of skaters and hanging out with friends," Rhys said.
"It's great to have this competition for the skating community. It's just going to be fun getting together and having a good time."
After a rocky start to the festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs Denham said the event has grown in leaps and bounds since its conception.
"Now that COVID-19 is almost behind us in a way, everything is opening back up again and people are embracing these types of events, so this festival is growing to where we want it to be," she said.
All of the funds raised through the festival will go directly to Make a Difference Port Macquarie.
The local charity is run by volunteers and their mission is to support disadvantaged and marginalised people on the Mid North Coast.
"At the moment we are running six food shifts across the region," Mrs Denham said.
"It takes a lot of money to run that service, but we are so fortunate that we have got over 100 volunteers and a really great committee that bands together to make sure we keep meeting those goals and the demand for the community which, unfortunately, does keep increasing because of the cost of living at the moment.
"We have so much support from the community and local businesses, and we feel really fortunate to host the event and grateful that the community supports it."
Mrs Denham said the festival is expected to attract their biggest crowd to date with a record number of tickets already sold.
"We will be at capacity," she said. "The music tickets have sold really well, the surfing is at capacity and has been sold out for weeks, and the skate numbers are really picking up, so the festival is in a really good space.
"It will be a nice weekend for people to stop and embrace our community but also acknowledge and advocate for people who are doing it tough."
