Drill down into Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's draft 2023-2024 action plan and projects are proposed across the area.
A snapshot of the top projects includes funding for Tuffins Lane sporting field drainage, Wauchope CBD stormwater planning, sealing of Lorne and Maria River roads, Thrumster sewer scheme, Gordon and Horton street intersection lights, Beach to Beach shared pathway and the Rotary Park and playground upgrade.
Capital commitments across the region show almost $5.5 million for road resealing works, $1.7 million earmarked for grant-funded road repairs, $2.2 million to the timber bridge program and close to $893,000 for footpath, cycleway and pedestrian management.
The proposed projects and activities are contained in the draft 2023-2024 Operational Plan.
The plan includes a capital works program of $185 million.
The total 2023-2024 budgeted expenditure will be almost $340 million with total revenues expected to be $268.8 million.
A report to the April council meeting said the council was strategically using a mixture of reserves and loans to fund the difference.
The community has a chance to comment on council's forward-looking plans with the draft Operational Plan and associated documents on public exhibition until May 21.
Deputy mayor Cr Rachel Sheppard said the draft Operational Plan strikes a pretty reasonable balance between delivering for current needs and being future-ready.
She hopes the council will get lots of community input.
Cr Lauren Edwards encouraged everyone to take a look at the draft suite of documents.
"It is really vital that we do hear from you about whether we are heading in the right direction," she said.
Cr Josh Slade said it was a solid budget.
"It is great to see a strong focus on investment in infrastructure and sewer, water, roads and footpaths," he said.
Cr Danielle Maltman said the 2023-24 draft Operational Plan showed her the council's continued delivery of core services throughout our area.
She asked the community to review the plan and encouraged feedback.
Cr Lisa Intemann drew people's attention to the breakdown of services intended to be delivered in various geographic areas.
The Local Government Minister's allowable rates increase of 4.7 per cent for the 2023-2024 financial year has been applied in the draft Operational Plan.
That works out to a rates revenue increase of about $2.6 million and an increase of about $60 a year to the average residential rate, the report shows.
Information about ways to provide feedback on the draft suite of documents is available on the council's online engagement hub.
