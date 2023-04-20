Two people have been arrested during an investigation into a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Gordon Street, Port Macquarie.
About 8.40pm on Tuesday, April 18 emergency services were called to the intersection of Ocean Drive and Gordon Street following reports of a crash.
Police were told that an SUV and black Isuzu D-MAX utility collided at the intersection, before the utility allegedly fled the scene.
When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated; however, was terminated a short time later due to the manner of driving.
"A young female driver was going about her business and was struck by this vehicle, which then left the scene," Mid North Coast Police Acting Inspector Brad Smith said.
"It was a significant impact, with airbags deployed. It's quite lucky she didn't suffer any significant injuries."
Following information given to police by the public, officers from the Mid North Coast Police District conducted a search warrant at a Port Macquarie address on Wednesday, April 19.
"Police received information from the public [in relation] to the fail-to-stop motor vehicle accident on Gordon Street involving a black Isuzu D-MAX," Act. Insp. Smith said.
"[During the search of the property] the vehicle believed to be involved in the police pursuit and Gordon Street accident was seized by police and a 40-year-old woman has been taken into custody and charged with property, driving and drug offences."
The black Isuzu D-MAX is currently undergoing a forensic examination.
Following further inquiries and as a "direct result" of the search warrant, police intercepted a second vehicle on Hastings River Drive on Thursday morning, April 20.
"Hastings River Drive was the scene of a police operation on Thursday morning whereby plain clothes police were supported by the police dog unit in intercepting a vehicle," Act. Insp. Smith said.
Police searched the vehicle and located a number of items including weapons and knives.
"As a result of this police operation, a 33-year-old man will be charged with serious property and weapons offences," Act. Insp. Smith said.
"At the moment our investigations are continuing, but there is a high probability that these two incidents are linked and we will allege the black Isuzu D-MAX was involved in the motor vehicle accident on Gordon Street and the subsequent police pursuit," Act. Insp. Smith said.
The 40-year-old woman and 33-year-old man are expected to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Friday, April 21.
