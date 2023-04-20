Port Macquarie News
Mid North Coast Police arrest two people during investigation into Gordon Street hit-and-run crash

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated April 20 2023 - 10:30pm, first published 3:41pm
Police have seized a black Isuzu D-MAX (right) in relation to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Gordon Street. Pictures supplied by Annette Supple and Mid North Coast Police
Police have seized a black Isuzu D-MAX (right) in relation to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Gordon Street. Pictures supplied by Annette Supple and Mid North Coast Police

Two people have been arrested during an investigation into a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Gordon Street, Port Macquarie.

