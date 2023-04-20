Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Ken Little's surf report: busting the myth of the Town Beach swell

By Columnist Ken Little
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Little from the @SunriseSwimmers Instagram page. Picture by Ruth Goodwin
Ken Little from the @SunriseSwimmers Instagram page. Picture by Ruth Goodwin

April 20, 2023: Well, I have been doing this surf report for eight weeks now with not a lot of controversy, so I thought it might be time to "throw a spanner in the works". Especially with a lot of water moving this week and a larger than normal swell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.