April 20, 2023: Well, I have been doing this surf report for eight weeks now with not a lot of controversy, so I thought it might be time to "throw a spanner in the works". Especially with a lot of water moving this week and a larger than normal swell.
Have you ever wondered why the swell chart says 3-4m and Towns is only 1-2m waves on a southerly swell with southerly winds?
This is because the swell goes straight by.
Out to sea, the bumps are everywhere on the horizon.
The greatest mystery is why then in summer, on the NE winds for a week plus, do we get the dreaded red weed?
Many years ago, an old fisherman told me: "As far as I know, it only happens from Hat Head to Forster on the East Coast".
It's all to do with the deep trench off Hat Head which is up to 2000 feet deep in some places.
This would also explain why when the NE "blows" for a few days, especially in summer.
The temperature drops to 14-15 degrees with the cold water coming in with the NE current from the very deep water off Hat Head. (Please feel free to comment if I'm wrong).
Now to surf conditions for this week.
Life savers report a heavy swell, with a lot of sweep running - especially on the run-in tide. So much so that a few surfers have been washed up the river at the Breakwall end.
Just remember, don't panic if this happens. Just go with the tide towards Towns, past the palm tree, and look for a safe way to hop out and walk back.
Do not at any time attempt to try and climb the wall within 100m of the end of the Breakwall. There are plenty of sharp barnacles, it is also very slippery, so it makes it very difficult to climb up. So, go a bit further down where it is safer to get in.
The swell is a nice ground swell, which will stick around for the next week. But the winds will be variable - S to SE with a little SW swinging in during the day.
Tides will be consistent; 1.6m to 1.8m high with a low of 0.3m to 0.4m. The water temperature is still a warm 21-23 degrees.
This week we are looking at conditions and sometimes we are not sure of the size. Is it too big to go out? Is it a ground swell? What's happening underneath with the undertow? Where is the swell coming from?
Just remember to be humble and treat the ocean with respect, no matter how experienced you are.
There is always someone who will give you some friendly advice - "Just Ask".
Ken
