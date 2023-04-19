Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

What's biting: Anzac Day also means the sea mullet are starting their run

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated April 20 2023 - 11:05am, first published April 19 2023 - 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Main with a huge bass groper caught off Lake Cathie. Picture supplied
Brett Main with a huge bass groper caught off Lake Cathie. Picture supplied

The long-term forecast for the weekend isn't looking great with strong southerly winds and large easterly swell predicted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.