Port Macquarie's new splash park is ready to go.
A Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson said the park at Livvi's Place, Westport Park would be open to the public on Thursday, April 20.
The park was initially set to open in early April. However that date was dependent on weather.
The finishing touches were being added to the park at Livvi's Place, Westport Park on Wednesday, April 19.
Park features include water play, new play experiences, shade, picnic shelter, connecting paths and landscaping.
The project is an investment of $1.1million funded by the NSW Government, as a part of the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program.
Leon Vico was at the adjoining playground at Livvi's Place on April 19 with his two children.
He said the new park will be fantastic for the area.
Mark and Louise Maguire visit the park everyday, twice a day with their two granddaughters.
They said their granddaughters can't wait to use the splash park.
They said a lot of popular parks, such as Peppermint Park in Port Macquarie have closed.
"It's been a long time coming," Mark said.
