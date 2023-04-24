On Tuesday, April 25, Port Macquarie will gather once again to commemorate the men and women who have served our nation during wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.
Anzac Day commemorations across the region will honour the service and sacrifice of those who have served their country.
Here is a guide to services on Tuesday, April 25, from the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
5.30am: The dawn service begins at the Town Square cenotaph.
Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch president Jason Gill will lead the prayers at this service.
Isla Hey-Henry from St Columba Anglican School will present the commemorative address.
From 9.30am: Marchers to assemble ahead of the main service.
The march sets off from the clock tower and proceeds along Horton Street to the cenotaph followed by the main service.
Those participating in the march are asked to assemble at the southern end of Horton Street (South of the Town Clock) at 9.30am and then march to the Port Macquarie War Memorial for the commemorative service, which will commence at 10.30am.
The guest speaker will be Maeve Kinchington from MacKillop College Port Macquarie.
The catafalque party at the War Memorial for both services will be a combination of Army Reserve and Local Cadet Units.
11.45am: Anzac Day Lunch
Anzac Day lunch is to be held at Port Macquarie Panthers main auditorium.
This is a ticket only event for Port Macquarie sub-Branch members, partners, service and ex-service personnel.
All disabled service personnel requiring transport are asked to contact the secretary at the Port Macquarie Sub Branch on 6583 2748.
There will be major road closures effective midnight on April 24 in the CBD
Implementation of traffic control signage and devices will commence 6am Monday, April 24. The Town Square Precinct will be closed from 9.00pm.
Further closures will commence at 8.30PM on April 24 to enforce road closures for the Anzac Day services.
Implementation of road closure for the March along Horton Street will commence from 8.00am on April 25 to enforce all road closures prior to the March commencing at 10.30am.
5am: Wauchope RSL sub-Branch will commence Dawn Service at the RSL Club with the traditional 'gunfire' breakfast.
This will be followed by a march up to the Cenotaph for the commemorative service. The Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Lifesavers will place a symbolic guard of oarsmen representing the crew of the Lighters that rowed the first waves of Soldiers to the shore at Gallipoli.
From 6.30am: Anzac Day breakfast for veterans and the public will be held at Wauchope RSL Club.
10.40am: Veterans, families and marchers will depart the RSL Club at 10.40 am.
10.55am: The Wauchope main service begins. During the service, keep an eye on the East for a low-level flypast of a RAAF aircraft from 11 Squadron.
12pm: Lunch will be served for veterans and the public at Wauchope RSL Club. Tickets Entry only.
The Wauchope RSL sub-Branch encourages and invites all relatives of late service personnel to join the march and wear medals on their right breast.
