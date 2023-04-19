Police are appealing for information following an alleged hit-and-run and pursuit overnight.
About 8.40pm on Tuesday, April 18 emergency services were called to the intersection of Ocean Drive and Gordon Street, Port Macquarie, following reports of a crash.
At the scene, police were told that an SUV and utility collided at the intersection, before the utility allegedly fled the scene.
The sole occupant of the SUV, an 18-year-old woman, was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries.
A short time later, police were patrolling John Oxley Drive, Port Macquarie, when they attempted to stop a black Isuzu D-MAX utility vehicle with no registration plates.
When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated; however, was terminated a short time later due to the manner of driving.
As inquiries continue, police would like to speak with the driver of a black Isuzu D-MAX utility vehicle with dual side-opening toolboxes and no registration plates.
The vehicle was last seen heading west on John Oxley Drive, Port Macquarie.
In a post on a social media page, the 18-year-old's mother said she was left "shaken" following the accident.
"My daughter was hit by a black D-MAX with no plates flying through a red light on Gordon Street," the post said.
"They didn't even stop."
Members of the public stopped to render assistance and called emergency services.
The young woman was left "shaken and sore" following the accident.
Mid North Coast Acting Inspector Brad Smith said police are investigating the incident.
"Police will continue to follow this incident up and make some lines of inquiry to see if we can identify the driver and vehicle," he said.
Police are encouraging members of the public or businesses that might have CCTV footage of the accident or the vehicle to come forward.
"If any CCTV footage can assist in identifying the driver, owner of the vehicle, or the vehicle itself, that will help police as we follow up the incident," Act. Insp. Smith said.
"At this stage we would just like to try and identify the ute involved and the driver as the vehicle didn't have any plates on it."
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.