Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mid North Coast Police appeal for information following alleged hit-and-run, pursuit

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated April 20 2023 - 3:14pm, first published April 19 2023 - 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are searching for a black Isuzu D-MAX utility vehicle with no registration plates. Picture, supplied by Port Macquarie Police
Police are searching for a black Isuzu D-MAX utility vehicle with no registration plates. Picture, supplied by Port Macquarie Police

Police are appealing for information following an alleged hit-and-run and pursuit overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.