How the Zone Premier League looks in 2023 won't be how it looks in 2024 - that's the hope of Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher.
Port Saints, Port United, Kempsey Saints, Macleay Valley Rangers and Camden Haven Redbacks are the only five teams who will battle it out when the competition kicks off on April 22.
Mr Fletcher, however, remained confident the competition was sustainable long-term with all clubs committed to the ZPL's success.
"It's sustainable on the back of the five clubs are committed to the Zone Premier League succeeding so they are very happy to play in a five-team comp for this year," he said.
"The reality is the five clubs we've got are very keen on getting the ZPL back to its glory days.
"Ten clubs (for next year) is probably a bit unrealistic, but if you don't have dreams, hopes or direction... we will do everything we can with the clubs.
"It's going to be a rebuild year and we're so appreciative to the five clubs being prepared to put in for this year and they'll help us help other clubs to build the competition for next year."
It comes after Iona FC and Tuncurry-Forster opted to not nominate for the competition, citing low numbers and the impact of player development as their main reasons.
"Iona were hoping, but just couldn't get above the 14 number and Tuncurry-Forster are ready, but they are concerned about the age of their players," Mr Fletcher said.
"They've got a lot of their (under) 18s coming into that senior squad and they didn't feel throwing them straight into this season was ideal for their future football.
"They'll look at working through the season to build; they've got two teams and are set up ready to go."
Mr Fletcher was hopeful the number of clubs competing in the Zone Premier League for 2024 would increase from five - possibly up to eight.
