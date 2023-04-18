Three wins from their first four matches has Port Macquarie Dolphins sitting pretty in third position on the Spalding Waratah Men's League basketball ladder.
Despite the promising start to the season, coach Nick Prior knows his team are about to face back-to-back double-headers on the road following Saturday night's clash with second-last placed Camden Valley Wildfire.
"We're happy with how we're going, but trying to follow the results is a bit like chook lotto at the moment," Prior said.
"The results are everywhere and we haven't had enough games or crossovers to see who's who, but it's better to be in our spot than others in terms of the win-loss percentages."
On the surface, the clash with the Wildfire appears a match the Dolphins would expect to win although the coach guarded against that.
"If you want to do the thing which is fraught with danger of comparing results, they (Camden Valley) knocked off Canberra who are sitting in second spot and is the only game they've won," Prior said.
"Canberra were short-handed when they played them, but it's not a too dissimilar [situation] to what we'll be in - being down on troops."
Prior acknowledged the absence of teenage stars Harry Bates, Jackson Brody, Zayn Galea, Caleb Prior and Logan Myers along with captain Robbie Linton to the inaugural USA Exposure Trip "gives us a fair hole to contend with".
It did, however, provide an opportunity for some of the other players in the squad to step up and fill the void.
"I'm happy for the [other] guys that get the opportunity to play because we have got a long roster and some of the guys who will have to play bigger minutes haven't had the opportunity to play before as well," the coach said.
"We've got to look at it as an opportunity for those guys to get some minutes and contribute."
American imports Andre Wolford and Andre McPhail will have to shoulder more of the load.
"Having both imports gives us a fair nucleus to work around, it's just if we've got the legs and the support crew to be able to pull the win off," Prior said.
"It's going to be a big test of our depth."
