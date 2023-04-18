An increase in 4WD beach users driving along the vegetated dunes at Lighthouse Beach has prompted a warning from council.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has received reports from the community and sighted evidence of illegal 4WD use along Lighthouse Beach over recent weeks.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Natural Resources Manager Ben Foster said council has received reports from the community of 4WD beach users doing the wrong thing.
"We have acted in response to community reports of vehicles driving up on top of the dunes behind the vegetated area," he said.
"This is not permitted by the beach driving permits."
Mr Foster said driving on the dunes can be damaging to the vegetation that holds the dunes together.
"It can also have a real impact on shore bird breeding areas and nests," he said.
Most 4WD beach users are following the rules of their beach access permit by driving below the high tide water mark.
"We do have instances where people have wanted to have a bit of fun and drive up on the dunes, but they may not realise the impacts this can have," Mr Foster said.
"There's just a few people who aren't following the rules."
High tides and strong seas over recent weeks have resulted in erosion along Lighthouse Beach.
"The erosion is normal, we see this during higher swells and particularly as we come into the winter," Mr Foster said.
Council is encouraging beach users to check conditions before they drive onto the beach.
"People also need to make sure they have given themselves enough time to get back along the beach if they're using the northern exit at Lighthouse Beach," Mr Foster said.
"Council is also reminding 4WD beach users to review the conditions of their permit and make sure they're aware of their responsibilities when sharing the beach with people."
This includes checking speed limits and looking out for other beach users.
"We'll also be doing some more awareness raising about where those suitable and appropriate areas are to drive on the beach."
For further information regarding the conditions of your beach permit, visit council's website.
