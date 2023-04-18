Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council warns 4WD beach users to 'get off our dunes'

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated April 20 2023 - 2:26pm, first published April 19 2023 - 4:00am
4WD beach users have been driving on vegetation areas of Lighthouse Beach. Picture by David Heffernan
4WD beach users have been driving on vegetation areas of Lighthouse Beach. Picture by David Heffernan

An increase in 4WD beach users driving along the vegetated dunes at Lighthouse Beach has prompted a warning from council.

