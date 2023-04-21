Four Camden Haven friends are dishing up a local brew for the wider public to enjoy.
James, Pete Green, Mitch Proudfoot and Gus Crowley are proud of their local area and form the business Wash House Brews.
Three of the group's members went to St Joseph's Primary School Laurieton.
They moved away for various reasons to work and experience life elsewhere, before deciding to return to their home patch.
"It's such a good community here," Pete said.
"The whole town has come a long way and there are a lot of cool restaurants and bars."
James has two sons and said he's enjoying watching them grow up within a coastal lifestyle.
"Moving back to this area is so good for the kids," he said.
The guys reunited when they decided to form a band and practiced from the Pilot Station.
"We were a band before we were a brewery," James said.
James has been brewing for years and started discussing different creations with his friends.
From that point the band took a backseat, while they decided to work on a brew for all to enjoy.
James said the beer was initially called the lawnmower ale.
"It's something you would drink after mowing the lawn on a hot day," he said.
They took some time to decide on the beer's final name, which is Tidy Pale.
"It was like naming a kid with four dads," Pete said.
James said the beer is an easy drinking beer and labelled it as a 'thirst quencher'.
The team have had positive response since the beer was launched to the public over summer.
"We're getting a lot of feedback from people who don't typically drink craft beer and they're really enjoying it," Pete said.
Wash House Brews have plans to release more beers to the public.
For each beer they create, they want to include a story about Camden Haven's history.
"There are so many stories that no one knows about," James said.
The group are working with the Camden Haven Historical Society to research different historical accounts and publish them.
The story will be included on the side of the beer's label.
